Bournemouth 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Everything you need to know about Bournemouth ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season
Bournemouth continue the search for the elusive ‘next level’ under Eddie Howe in 2019/20 after a string of seasons keeping above water in the Premier League.
The Cherries have enjoyed stability in the Premier League since their promotion in 2015 have and established themselves as a mainstay of the top flight.
However, Bournemouth have gradually slid down the league, in terms of position, over the last three seasons despite the continued excellent form of Callum Wilson and Josh King up front.
They drew their first game of the season 1-1 with newly-promoted Sheffield United.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Bournemouth’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Bournemouth fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
August
17: Aston Villa v Bournemouth
25: Bournemouth v Manchester City (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
31: Leicester v Bournemouth
September
15: Bournemouth v Everton (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
20: Southampton v Bournemouth (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
28: Bournemouth v West Ham
October
5: Arsenal v Bournemouth
19: Bournemouth v Norwich
26: Watford v Bournemouth
November
2: Bournemouth v Manchester United
9: Newcastle v Bournemouth
23: Bournemouth v Wolves
30: Tottenham v Bournemouth
December
4: Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
7: Bournemouth v Liverpool
14: Chelsea v Bournemouth
21: Bournemouth v Burnley
26: Bournemouth v Arsenal
28: Brighton v Bournemouth
January
1: West Ham v Bournemouth
11: Bournemouth v Watford
18: Norwich v Bournemouth
21: Bournemouth v Brighton
February
1: Bournemouth v Aston Villa
8: Sheffield United v Bournemouth
22: Burnley v Bournemouth
29: Bournemouth v Chelsea
March
7: Liverpool v Bournemouth
14: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
21: Wolves v Bournemouth
April
4: Bournemouth v Newcastle
11: Manchester United v Bournemouth
18: Bournemouth v Tottenham
25: Bournemouth v Leicester
May
2: Manchester City v Bournemouth
9: Bournemouth v Southampton
17: Everton v Bournemouth
Bournemouth results 2019/20
August
10: Bournemouth 1-1 Sheffield United
Bournemouth kit 2019/20
The Cherries unveiled their home kit in time for the last game of the 2018/19 season.
The bold red and black design features fresh sleeves and darker, thin stripes inside the red on the main body of the shirt. The away kit is a deep blue with white club badge.
Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Bournemouth kit here.
???? Access all areas ????
A look behind the scenes at our 2019/20 kit shoot… #afcb ???? pic.twitter.com/ZFZPHqqY66
— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 6, 2019
Bournemouth transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City) – Undisclosed
Jack Stacey (Luton Town) – £4m
Arnaut Danjuma (Brugge) – £16.2m
Philip Billing (Huddersfield) – £14.85m
OUT
Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United) – Loan
Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – £20m
Connor Mahoney (Millwall) – Undisclosed
Marc Pugh (QPR) – Free
Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) – £10m
How to watch Bournemouth games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Bournemouth stadium facts
Name: Vitality Stadium
Capacity: 11,360
Location: Bournemouth
Year opened: 1910
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 71 yards
Bournemouth 2019/20 season preview
How will Bournemouth fare in 2019/20?