West Ham v Man City: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester City begin their title defence with a tricky trip to face West Ham at the London Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s men lifted the Community Shield last weekend with a penalty shoot-out victory over Liverpool, but weren’t entirely convincing on the day.

Man City went ahead through Raheem Sterling – who should have put the game to bed with a second strike – but didn’t look comfortable in the second half as the Reds took the game to them.

The West Ham medical staff will be hoping for a more peaceful season this time around following an injury-ravaged 2018/19.

Up to 11 players were out at any given time during key parts of the season, but Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini – two of the longer term absentees – are back in business.

Manuel Pellegrini will welcome his old side to the capital with a point to prove this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is the West Ham v Man City game?

West Ham v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 10th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream West Ham v Man City

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch West Ham v Man City in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Ham could be dark horses for a European spot this season if new target man Sebastien Haller settles well.

This is probably the best time to play City, before they properly hit their outrageous stride.

It’s hard to bet against City opening their season up with a win, but the Hammers will make it an awkward afternoon in Stratford.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Man City