UFC Fight Night 156: How to watch Shevchenko v Carmouche and Luque v Perry – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Valentina Shevchenko and Liz Carmouche clash for the second time in their careers, with the UFC Women Flyweight championship on the line.

Shevchenko has already defended her title once – against Jessica Eye back in June with a second-round KO.

But Carmouche has a victory over Shevchenko and the American will be keep to claim her first UFC title.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque clashes with Mike Perry in a co-main event in the Welterweight division.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 156 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 156 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 156 main card – including Shevchenko v Carmouche – will start at 1:00am (UK time) on Sunday 11th August.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 11:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 10th August.

Where is UFC Fight Night 156 held?

UFC Fight Night 156 will be held at the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The arena can hold between 10,000 and 15,000 spectators and is used as the base for Uruguay’s national basketball teams.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 156

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 11:00pm (PreLims) on Saturday and BT Sport 1 1:00am (Main Card) on Sunday.