Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch The Ashes, Premier League, US Open and more
Find out which channel every major sporting event is on TV this year, including full details from BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more
Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2019 is on TV with RadioTimes.com’s full guide to the year in sport.
From the 2019 Rugby World Cup to the 2019/20 Premier League season, Wimbledon tennis, Ashes cricket, plus athletics, cycling and more, we’ve listed all the major sporting events taking place this year.
England’s World Cup cricket superstars will be part of the squad to host Australia in the Ashes this summer, while Lewis Hamilton guns for another Formula 1 World Driver’s Championship title.
RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.
Sport on TV in 2019 calendar
August
1st-5th: Ashes: England v Australia 1st Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV
4th: F1 – Hungarian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
8-11th: The Northern Trust (golf) – Sky Sports and NOW TV
9-11th: Premier League 2019/20 season begins – Sky Sports and NOW TV
14th: UEFA Super Cup – BT Sport
14th: Ashes: England v Australia 2nd Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV
15-18th: BMW Championship (golf) – Sky Sports and NOW TV
22nd-25th: Tour Championship (golf) – Sky Sports and NOW TV
22nd-26th: Ashes: England v Australia 3rd Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV
24th: Rugby League Challenge Cup final – BBC
26th Aug – 8th Sep: US Open tennis – Amazon Prime
September
1st: F1 – Belgian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
4-8th: Ashes: England v Australia 4th Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV
5th: NFL season begins – Sky Sports and NOW TV
5-10th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
8th: F1 – Italian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
8th: Great North Run – BBC
12-16th: Ashes: England v Australia 5th Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV
20th Sep – 2nd Nov: Rugby World Cup 2019 – ITV
22nd: F1 – Singapore Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
22nd-29th: Cycling Road World Championships – Eurosport
27th Sep – 6th Oct: Athletics World Championships – BBC
29th: F1 – Russian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
October
10-15th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
12th: Super League Grand Final – Sky Sports and NOW TV
13th: F1 – Japanese Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
27th: F1 – Mexican Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
November
3rd: F1 – United States Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
11-17th: ATP Tennis finals – Sky Sports and NOW TV
14-19th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
17th: F1 – Brazilian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
18-24th: Davis Cup tennis – BBC
28th Nov – 8th Dec: UK Snooker Championship – BBC and Eurosport
December
1st: F1 season ends: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Sky Sports and NOW TV