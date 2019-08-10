Notts County v Barnet: How to watch National League on TV and live stream

Notts County host Barnet on Saturday hoping to claim their first win of the new National League season after a rocky opening two fixtures.

The Nottingham club lost 1-0 to Eastleigh on opening day last weekend, before scraping a 1-1 draw with Stockport in midweek.

They play a Barnet side who are as yet unbeaten in the league this season, having edged Yeovil last weekend and drawn at Sutton United.

County remain one of the favourites to win the league this season, while Barnet are also expected to be up there come April.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Notts County v Barnet game on TV and online.

What time is the Notts County v Barnet game?

Notts County v Barnet will kick off at 5:20pm on Saturday 10th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Notts County v Barnet

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 5:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

County fans will expect three points at home on Saturday, especially after promising signs in the draw with Stockport – but the hosts are coming up against a Barnet side that look to be going places this season.

The London club strengthened with the arrivals of James Dunne and Scott Loach in the summer.

One issue for Barnet is both of their goals so far have come from the penalty spot, with Simeon Akinola converting on each occasion.

It’s far too early to start worrying about a lack of goals from open play but Barnet manager Darren Currie will want to keep the pressure up and will be looking for at least a point from the trip to Nottingham.

Prediction: Notts County 1-1 Barnet

