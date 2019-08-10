Newcastle v Arsenal: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Arsenal kick off their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a trek to Newcastle – but their new signings may not be heavily involved just yet.

The Gunners started quietly in the transfer market before exploding into action with a string of high-profile deals.

Winger Nicolas Pepe – who signed for £72m – is not expected to start the opening game due to a minor knock, while deadline day duo Kieran Tierney and David Luiz may also be sidelined.

Former Celtic left-back Tierney is struggling with an injury problem while Saturday may come too soon for Luiz who has only just linked up with his new team-mates.

Newcastle experienced a similar transfer window as they started with a whimper and ended with a bang.

Steve Bruce is preparing to take charge of his first competitive game for his hometown club, with new signings Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jetro Williams and Emil Krafth all in contention.

Andy Carroll has also returned to Tyneside but is several weeks away from being ready to pull on the black and whites stripes once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Newcastle v Arsenal game?

Newcastle v Arsenal will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 11th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Newcastle v Arsenal

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Newcastle v Arsenal in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Without Pepe, Luiz and Tierney, expect a familiar Arsenal side to be deployed.

They ended last season in a rough patch, and not a great deal will have changed for the opening weekend of 2019/20.

The Newcastle squad will be well up for their curtain-raising clash after a highly-charged summer away from the field.

For all Bruce’s credentials as a boss are under heavy scrutiny, this is a massive occasion for him and the players will have warmed to the Geordie gaffer. They will dig deep for their new boss and have a shot at claiming a point in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal