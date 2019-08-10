Euro 2020: How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream, dates, stadiums, how to get tickets
Euro 2020 is on the horizon, and RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the tournament
The 16th UEFA European Championships will be played across 12 European countries in 2020.
It is the first time in the history of the tournament that it will be spread across the continent, in celebration of 60 years since the inaugral European Championships.
Qualifying will take place in 2019 with the finals already scheduled for next year.
RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament including TV and live stream information as well as tickets.
When is Euro 2020?
The finals tournament will begin on Friday 12th June 2020 and run until the final on Sunday 12th July 2020.
Where is Euro 2020 held?
There are 12 host cities in all, across 12 countries:
- Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
- Baku (Olympic Stadium)
- Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
- Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
- Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
- Bucharest (National Arena)
- London (Wembley Stadium)
- Glasgow (Hampden Park)
- Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés)
- Dublin (Dublin Arena)
- Munich (Fußball Arena München)
- Budapest (Ferenc Puskás Stadium)
Euro 2020 fixtures
All times are UK time
Group stage
Friday 12th June
Match 1: Group A – Rome
Saturday 13th June
Match 2: Group A – Baku
Match 3: Group B – Copenhagen
Match 4: Group B – St Petersburg
Sunday 14th June
Match 5: Group C – Amsterdam
Match 6: Group C – Bucharest
Match 7: Group D – London
Monday 15th June
Match 8: Group D – Glasgow
Match 9: Group E – Bilbao
Match 10: Group E – Dublin
Tuesday 16th June
Match 11: Group F – Budapest
Match 12: Group F – Munich
Wednesday 17th June
Match 13: Group A – Baku
Match 14: Group A – Rome
Match 15: Group B – St Petersburg
Thursday 18th June
Match 16: Group B – Copenhagen
Match 17: Group C – Amsterdam
Match 18: Group C – Bucharest
Friday 19th June
Match 19: Group D – Glasgow
Match 20: Group D – London
Match 21: Group E – Dublin
Saturday 20th June
Match 22: Group E – Bilbao
Match 23: Group F – Budapest
Match 24: Group F – Munich
Sunday 21st June
Match 25: Group A – Baku
Match 26: Group A – Rome
Monday 22nd June
Match 27: Group B – Copenhagen
Match 28: Group B – St Petersburg
Match 29: Group C – Amsterdam
Match 30: Group C – Bucharest
Tuesday 23rd June
Match 31: Group D – Glasgow
Match 32: Group D – London
Wednesday 24th June
Match 33: Group E – Bilbao
Match 34: Group E – Dublin
Match 35: Group F – Budapest
Match 36: Group F – Munich
Round of 16
Saturday 27th June
Match 37: Group A winner v Group C runner-up – London
Match 38: Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up – Amsterdam
Sunday 28th June
Match 39: Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place – Bilbao
Match 40: Group C winner v Group 3D/E/F third place – Budapest
Monday 29th June
Match 41: Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place – Bucharest
Match 42: Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up – Copenhagen
Tuesday 30th June
Match 43: Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place – Glasgow
Match 44: Group D winner v Group F runner-up – Dublin
Quarter-finals
Friday 3rd July
Match 45: Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42 – St Petersburg (5:00pm)
Match 46: Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37 – Munich (8:00pm)
Saturday 4th July
Match 47: Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38 – Baku (5:00pm)
Match 48: Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44 – Rome (8:00pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 7th July
Match 49: Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46 – London (8:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Match 50: Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47- London (8:00pm)
Final
Sunday 12th July
Match 51: Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50 – London (8:00pm)
How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream in the UK
Euro 2020 will be broadcast between BBC and ITV. Streaming will be available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.
How to listen to Euro 2020 on radio
You will also be able to listen to radio coverage of the championship on Talksport Radio.
Who won Euro 2016?
Portugal won the UEFA European Championship in 2016, when they beat France 1–0 at the final in the Stade de France in Paris.
How to buy Euro 2020 tickets
Fans could apply for tickets on the UEFA Euro 2020 Ticket Portal, though the window is now closed and applicants are being informed whether or not they have been successful.
However, many tickets are likely to go unclaimed and will be resold to the public.
An official resale platform is expected to launch in 2020 allowing fans to pass on unwanted tickets, meaning you will still get a chance to snap up a seat, but you’ll have to move fast when the window arrives.