West Ham 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

West Ham experienced a rollercoaster ride in 2018/19 after spending huge money last summer, only to suffer major injuries throughout the campaign.

The Hammers will be glad to take the summer off for rest and recuperation, and with a fully-fit squad, they should be firmly in the ‘best of the rest’ mix.

The squad has already been streamlined following the release of big-earners Samir Nasri, Andy Carroll and Adrian. Marko Arnautovic has also been sold.

So how will West Ham fare after another window of wheeling and dealing?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about West Ham’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

West Ham fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

10: West Ham v Manchester City (12:30pm) live on BT Sport

17: Brighton v West Ham

24: Watford v West Ham

31: West Ham v Norwich City

September

16: Aston Villa v West Ham (8:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

22: West Ham v Manchester United (2:00pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

28: Bournemouth v West Ham

October

5: West Ham v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

19: Everton v West Ham (12:30pm) live on BT Sport

26: West Ham v Sheffield United

November

2: West Ham v Newcastle United

9: Burnley v West Ham

23: West Ham v Tottenham Hotspur

30: Chelsea v West Ham

December

3: Wolves v West Ham

7: West Ham v Arsenal

14: Southampton v West Ham

21: West Ham v Liverpool

26: Crystal Palace v West Ham

28: West Ham v Leicester City

January

1: West Ham v Bournemouth

11: Sheffield United v West Ham

18: West Ham v Everton

21: Leicester City v West Ham

February

1: West Ham v Brighton

8: Manchester City v West Ham

22: Liverpool v West Ham

29: West Ham v Southampton

March

7: Arsenal v West Ham

14: West Ham v Wolves

21: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham

April

4: West Ham v Chelsea

11: Newcastle United v West Ham

18: West Ham v Burnley

25: Norwich City v West Ham

May

2: West Ham v Watford

9: Manchester United v West Ham

17: West Ham v Aston Villa

West Ham kit 2019/20

The Hammers have unveiled their brand new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season.

Umbro have opted for a striking, bold design for the home shirt while they have produced a stylish white effort to be worn on the road. The third kit has also been released.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 West Ham kit here.

Our 2019/20 Third Kit is out now! ????⚒ To be worn for the first time in today's #PLAsiaTrophy match against Manchester City… ???? pic.twitter.com/JV5gp4dizM — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 17, 2019

West Ham transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Roberto (Espanyol) – Free

David Martin (Millwall) – Free

Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) – Undisclosed

Sebastien Haller (Frankfurt) – £45m

OUT

Lucas Perez (Alaves) – Undisclosed

Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) – Undisclosed

Samir Nasri (Anderlecht) – Free

Adrian – Released

Andy Carroll – Released

Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG) – £22.4m

Sam Byram (Norwich) – £750,000

Jordan Hugill (QPR) – Loan

Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) – Undisclosed

Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) – Undisclosed

Reece Oxford (Augsburg) – £1.8m

How to watch West Ham games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

West Ham stadium facts

Name: London Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Location: London

Year opened: 2012

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

West Ham 2019/20 season preview

How will West Ham fare in 2019/20?

Check out our West Ham season preview