Tottenham transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Tottenham transfer news, done deals, and rumours ahead of the 2019/20 season
Tottenham have completed several incoming deals this summer after two barren transfer windows.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino has spent big this summer after a long transfer drought in north London.
The Argentine boss leads Tottenham into the Champions League again this season – their first full campaign in their new stadium.
Spurs will hope their new recruits can settle into the rhythm of the team and push to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City at the top.
Tottenham transfer done deals
IN
Tanguy Ndombele (from Lyon) – £53.8m
Kion Etete (from Notts County) – Undisclosed
Jack Clarke (from Leeds) – Undisclosed
Ryan Sessegnon (from Fulham) – £25m
Giovani Lo Celso (from Tottenham) – Loan to buy for £55m
OUT
Jack Clarke (to Leeds) – Loan
Luke Amos (to QPR) – Loan
Kieran Trippier (to Atletico Madrid) – £20m
Vincent Janssen (to Monterrey) – Undisclosed
Cameron Carter-Vickers (to Stoke) – Loan
Tottenham transfer news and rumours
