Tottenham transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Tottenham have completed several incoming deals this summer after two barren transfer windows.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has spent big this summer after a long transfer drought in north London.

The Argentine boss leads Tottenham into the Champions League again this season – their first full campaign in their new stadium.

Spurs will hope their new recruits can settle into the rhythm of the team and push to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City at the top.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Tottenham transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Tottenham transfer done deals

IN

Tanguy Ndombele (from Lyon) – £53.8m

Kion Etete (from Notts County) – Undisclosed

Jack Clarke (from Leeds) – Undisclosed

Ryan Sessegnon (from Fulham) – £25m

Giovani Lo Celso (from Tottenham) – Loan to buy for £55m

OUT

Jack Clarke (to Leeds) – Loan

Luke Amos (to QPR) – Loan

Kieran Trippier (to Atletico Madrid) – £20m

Vincent Janssen (to Monterrey) – Undisclosed

Cameron Carter-Vickers (to Stoke) – Loan

Tottenham transfer news and rumours

