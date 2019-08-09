Tottenham v Aston Villa: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign against a newly-promoted Aston Villa side who are desperate to get back in the mix with the biggest clubs in England.

Villa secured a memorable promotion from the Championship earlier this summer and have spent big in the transfer window to prepare for the new campaign.

But they face a Tottenham side who themselves are looking to progress after a strong first season in their new stadium.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino knows the minimum requirement for him this season is a top-four finish.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

What time is the Tottenham v Aston Villa game?

Tottenham v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 10th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Aston Villa

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Ultra HD, or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Villa have spent a staggering £130m on new players this summer in a focused attempt to stay well clear of the relegation zone.

Yet there is a worry the players may take time to settle between themselves.

That’s not to say they will end up like Fulham, who spent big last summer and never got the team to gel as they slid towards an inevitable relegation. But Villa fans will be hoping their new-look side get into gear fast.

Saturday’s game is not the easiest starts for Villa. After all, Spurs have a new man in Tanguy Ndombele sitting in midfield at the cost of £54m.

What is almost more crucial for Spurs than transfers is the fact most of their players did not compete in energy-sapping summer tournaments such as the World Cup or Euros.

They should be fresher than they were last season, where Pochettino’s men reached the Champions League final and held their own in the Premier League.

Tottenham should win this Premier League opener but expect Villa to score.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

