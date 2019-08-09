Accessibility Links

  4. Premier League kits 2019/20: Every confirmed home, away, third shirt unveiled – pictures

Premier League kits 2019/20: Every confirmed home, away, third shirt unveiled – pictures

Premier League kits 2019/20 are steadily being unveiled – check out RadioTimes.com for a full round-up

Southampton third kit

Premier League shirts are slowly being unveiled ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Every team will reveal a fresh home and away shirt while others will also opt for a third change of kit.

Shirt launches take place throughout the summer, and we’ll keep you updated with all of the latest pictures as they are released.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Premier League kits for 2019/20.

Arsenal kit 2019/20

Arsenal kit

Brand: Adidas

First pictures of the new Arsenal 2019/20 kits here

Aston Villa kit 2019/20

Aston Villa kit

Brand: Kappa

First pictures of the new Aston Villa 2019/20 kits here

Bournemouth kit 2019/20

Bournemouth kit

Brand: Umbro

First pictures of the new Bournemouth 2019/20 kits here

Brighton kit 2019/20

Brighton kit

Brand: Nike

First pictures of the new Brighton 2019/20 kits here

Burnley kit 2019/20

Burnley kit

Brand: Umbro

First pictures of the new Burnley 2019/20 kits here

Chelsea kit 2019/20

Chelsea kit

Brand: Nike

First pictures of the new Chelsea 2019/20 kits here

Crystal Palace kit 2019/20

Crystal Palace kit

Brand: Puma

First pictures of the new Crystal Palace 2019/20 kits here

Everton kit 2019/20

Everton kit

Brand: Umbro

First pictures of the new Everton 2019/20 kits here

Leicester kit 2019/20

Leicester kit

Brand: Adidas

First pictures of the new Leicester 2019/20 kits here

Liverpool kit 2019/20

Liverpool kit

Brand: New Balance

First pictures of the new Liverpool 2019/20 kits here

Manchester City kit 2019/20

Man City kit

Brand: Puma

First pictures of the new Man City 2019/20 kits here

Manchester United kit 2019/20

Man Utd kit

Brand: Adidas

First pictures of the new Man Utd 2019/20 kits here

Newcastle kit 2019/20

Newcastle kit

Brand: Puma

First pictures of the new Newcastle 2019/20 kits here

Norwich kit 2019/20

Norwich kit

Brand: Errea

First pictures of the new Norwich 2019/20 kits here

Sheffield United kit 2019/20

Sheffield United kit home

Brand: Adidas

First pictures of the new Sheffield United 2019/20 kits here

Southampton kit 2019/20

Southampton kit

Brand: Under Armour

First pictures of the new Southampton 2019/20 kits here

Tottenham kit 2019/20

Tottenham kit

Brand: Nike

First pictures of the new Tottenham 2019/20 kits here

Watford kit 2019/20

Watford home kit

Brand: Adidas

First pictures of the new Watford 2019/20 kits here

West Ham kit 2019/20

West Ham kit

Brand: Umbro

First pictures of the new West Ham 2019/20 kits here

Wolves kit 2019/20

Wolves kit

Brand: Adidas

First pictures of the new Wolves 2019/20 kits here

