Premier League 2019/20 podcast: Week 1 preview – including Man Utd v Chelsea

RadioTimes.com previews the opening weekend of Premier League action on TV

RadioTimes.com Podcast

Dust off your over-priced replica top, soak up your Premier League season previews, prime your Fantasy Football team for title surge until late August – the Premier League is back.

Manchester City and Liverpool are expected to duel for the title once again, a clutch of bottom-half sides will fight for their lives, and the RadioTimes.com Podcast will be on hand to preview every round of fixtures so you don’t miss a moment.

In the first weekly edition, RadioTimes.com Sport Editor Michael Potts sits down to discuss the opening weekend with Match of the Day Magazine Digital Editor Matthew Ketchell.

Liverpool kick off the new season with a baptism of fire for Championship winners Norwich City before Man City start their campaign with a trip to London.

Manchester United take on Chelsea in the showpiece game of Week 1 as Frank Lampard makes his Premier League managerial debut.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has plenty to prove following a topsy-turvy start to life in the red-brick dugout at Old Trafford.

The guys are also on hand to bring you their Fantasy Premier League tips and rogue shouts for the season ahead with a Man City playmaker, Chelsea fringe player and several budget stars under the microscope.

You can listen to the RadioTimes.com podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including iTunes, Google and Spotify.

