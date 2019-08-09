Partick Thistle v Dundee United: How to watch Scottish Championship on TV and live stream

Dundee United will hope to continue their perfect start to the Scottish Championship season when they travel to face Partick Thistle this week.

The Terrors are the favourites to secure promotion this season and kicked off their campaign with a resounding 4-1 victory over Inverness CT last weekend.

New signing Lawrence Shankland knocked home four goals on his competitive debut for the club and is expected to take the league by storm in 2019/20.

Partick Thistle began their season in more measured style as they drew 1-1 away from home against Alloa.

Boss Gary Caldwell will be hoping for a resilient display at Firhill.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Partick Thistle v Dundee United game on TV and online.

What time is the Partick Thistle v Dundee United game?

Partick Thistle v Dundee United will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 9th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Partick Thistle v Dundee United

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

As far as debuts go, Shankland may have set the record for the most successful.

The 23-year-old scored 62 goals in 73 games across all competitions for Ayr United – including a 24-goal Championship haul last season.

He will be brimming with confidence and United may simply have too much for the hosts to handle going forward.

Prediction: Partick Thistle 0-2 Dundee United