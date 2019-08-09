Man Utd v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United will put a turbulent summer to rest when their Premier League campaign kicks off at Old trafford this weekend.

The Red Devils have endured a rough break with unsettling speculation over the future of Paul Pogba, couple with several big departures including Ander Herrera and Romelu Lukaku.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to strengthen his ranks with young English talent in the shape of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka but time will tell whether he has done enough to produce a successful season.

Chelsea travel to the North West for Frank Lampard’s Premier League managerial debut with the Blues legend set to go under the microscope throughout the year.

The former Derby boss will reshuffle and repurpose his squad throughout the campaign with plenty of fringe players and young star to be given opportunities to shine in the light of their transfer embargo.

Both sides will hope to get off to a flying start, but who will gain the upper hand after the opening clash?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v Chelsea game?

Man Utd v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 11th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v Chelsea

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

How to watch Man Utd v Chelsea in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both teams have undergone significant surgery over the summer following numerous outgoings.

United will hope their new-look defence settles quickly while Chelsea need their squad players to be fit and firing from Day One.

This is likely to be a disjointed game with neither side in full-flow and neither side boasting the same level of quality as previous encounters. It should make for a tight, tense affair, however.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea