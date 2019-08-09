Fantasy Premier League tips: Best Fantasy Football strikers, midfielders, defenders in FPL 2019/20

Fantasy Premier League tips can get you off to a flying start in your Fantasy Football journey in 2019/20.

Once again you’ll need to blend premium-cost superstars with shrewd bargains to craft the perfect side capable of destroying your mates – and that friend of a friend you’ve never met but always seems to beat you in FPL.

From strikers to goalkeepers, we’ve got you covered with lists of top signings to give you a fighting chance ahead of the new season.

We’ll be bringing you weekly FPL transfer hints, advice and more throughout the season, so make sure you check back for the latest tips.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the very best players in every position along with bargain stars and top tips for this year’s game.

Fantasy Premier League goalkeepers

Two standout stars are being snapped up by FPL bosses, but who are the best options?

Check out the best Fantasy Premier League goalkeepers to sign in 2019/20

Fantasy Premier League defenders

Several defenders racked up staggering points totals last season, are they worth the cash?

Check out the best Fantasy Premier League defenders to sign in 2019/20

Fantasy Premier League midfielders

Your most flexible area of the field can be strengthened without breaking the bank.

Check out the best Fantasy Premier League midfielders to sign in 2019/20

Fantasy Premier League strikers

The lifeblood of your team – which superstar strikers will fire you to glory?

Check out the best Fantasy Premier League strikers to sign in 2019/20

Fantasy Premier League bargains

Cut-price superstars are key to success in FPL – who will you choose?

Check out the best Fantasy Premier League bargains to sign in 2019/20

Fantasy Premier League players to AVOID

There are plenty of terrific options in FPL… so why would you want to sign these players?

Check out the Fantasy Premier League players to avoid in 2019/20

Fantasy Premier League golden rules

