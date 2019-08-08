Motherwell v Celtic: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Competing in the Champions League qualifying rounds means Celtic are already up to speed in the Scottish Premiership and caught St Johnstone off guard last week.

Neil Lennon’s side beat St Johnstone 7-0 in a ruthless display from the defending Scottish champions.

On Saturday the Hoops travel to Motherwell, who have worked hard this summer to bring in a host of free transfers.

But with those additions comes the worry that they won’t have gelled in time to face the dominant force in Scottish football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Motherwell v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is the Motherwell v Celtic game?

Motherwell v Celtic will kick off at 12:00pm on Saturday 10th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Motherwell v Celtic

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:00am.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Now the transfer window is shut Celtic can concentrate on the league and their European aspirations.

A tricky 1-1 draw at Cluj in midweek means they must produce a performance on Tuesday, and that could potentially impact on this game.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon may choose to rest some of his players – or at least keep his top stars from playing 90 minutes.

Can Motherwell exploit this? A 0-0 draw at Livingston last weekend hardly inspired confidence in the side and hosting Celtic will likely prove too much for Steve Robinson’s men.

Even with a changed XI, Celtic should be far too ruthless here.

Prediction: Motherwell 0-3 Celtic

