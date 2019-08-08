Liverpool v Norwich: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool kick off the fresh Premier League season by hosting newly-promoted Norwich City at Anfield.

The Reds were defeated by Manchester City on penalties at the end of the Community Shield last weekend, but will hope to topple Pep Guardiola’s men in the title race this season.

Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his side to get off to a flying start to ease the nerves ahead of another huge season.

Sadio Mane is yet to return to Liverpool action following his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, though Mohamed Salah looked lively last weekend and will start against Norwich.

The Canaries have opted not to spend their Premier League TV money bounty at the first opportunity and will trust their promotion squad.

Boss Daniel Farke will be desperate for star striker Temmu Pukki to successfully adapt to life in the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Norwich game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Norwich game?

Liverpool v Norwich will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday 9th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Norwich

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm

It will also be available on Sky One for a one-off game, meaning all Sky customers can enjoy the action without requiring the sports package.

How to watch Liverpool v Norwich in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Klopp will have a very simple message for his players – more of the same.

Liverpool have the same batch of players, the same unstoppable attackers and immovable defenders.

They need to be at the races from the first whistle of the season given the relentless strength of Man City, and it could get messy for Norwich who will play without fear, but could open themselves up to an onslaught.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Norwich