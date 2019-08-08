Leeds v Nottingham Forest: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Leeds United take on Nottingham Forest in a crunch Championship clash on Saturday, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men on a high after winning their opening game.

Leeds demolished Bristol City 3-1 in the season opener last week and remain the early favourites for promotion to the Premier League

But the Whites come up against a Forest side who themselves have eyes on a playoff spot – although the 2-1 loss to West Brom last weekend was an early blow to those aspirations.

Forest beat Leeds 4-2 the last time these sides met – on New Years’ Day – and will be eyeing three more points at Elland Road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leeds v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

What time is the Leeds v Nottingham Forest game?

Leeds v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 10th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Leeds v Nottingham Forest

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leeds headed into this season under a cloud, with Financial Fair Play restricting them to a flurry of loan signings, while a good number of players have also departed.

Yet Marcelo Bielsa’s men looked sprightly against Bristol City and will want to maintain their strong start.

Forest are looking to bounce back from a home defeat on the opening day of the season but may struggle against this Leeds attack, which at Elland Road should be in full flow.

Expect this to be a close encounter but Leeds should pinch it by a goal – even though their defence is of major concern for the season ahead.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest

