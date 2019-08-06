Watford 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Everything you need to know about Watford ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season
Watford will be hoping to make a big impact in the Premier League this season after settling well under Javi Gracia last term.
The Spanish boss has gone about his duties quietly, but inspired a respectable 50-point season in the wake of Marco Silva’s departure in the summer of 2018.
The Hornets’ faithful will be hoping a few extra additions could nudge their side into the ‘best of the rest’ reckoning, with the seventh place spot set to court a host of contenders in 2019/20.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Watford’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Watford fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
August
10: Watford v Brighton
17: Everton v Watford
24: Watford v West Ham United
31: Newcastle United v Watford
September
15: Watford v Arsenal – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
21: Manchester City v Watford
28: Wolves v Watford
October
5: Watford v Sheffield United
19: Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
26: Watford v Bournemouth
November
2: Watford v Chelsea
9: Norwich City v Watford
23: Watford v Burnley
30: Southampton v Watford
December
3: Leicester City v Watford
7: Watford v Crystal Palace
14: Liverpool v Watford
21: Watford v Manchester United
26: Sheffield United v Watford
28: Watford v Aston Villa
January
1: Watford v Wolves
11: Bournemouth v Watford
18: Watford v Tottenham
21: Aston Villa v Watford
February
1: Watford v Everton
8: Brighton v Watford
22: Manchester United v Watford
29: Watford v Liverpool
March
7: Crystal Palace v Watford
14: Watford v Leicester City
21: Burnley v Watford
April
4: Watford v Southampton
11: Chelsea v Watford
18: Watford v Norwich City
25: Watford v Newcastle United
May
2: West Ham United v Watford
9: Watford v Manchester City
17: Arsenal v Watford
Watford kit 2019/20
Watford finally revealed their new home kit after images of the shirt were leaked online. The Hornets are yet to reveal their third kit, with a deep navy away kit dropping at the end of July.
Check out the new Watford kit for 2019/20 here!
The new kit looking ????????????
Who went and got theirs on the first day? pic.twitter.com/6PhLByjOor
— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 26, 2019
Watford transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Bayli Spencer-Adams – Free
Craig Dawson (West Brom) – Undisclosed
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Manchester City) – Compensation
OUT
Obbi Oulare (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed
Alex Jakubiak (Gillingham) – Loan
Ben Wilmot (Swansea) – Loan
Marc Navarro (Leganes) – Loan
Michael Folivi (Wimbledon) – Loan
Dodi Lukebakio (Hertha) – £18m
Jerome Sinclair (VVV-Venlo) – Loan
How to watch Watford games on TV and live streaming
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Watford stadium facts
Name: Vicarage Road
Capacity: 21,577
Location: Watford
Year opened: 1922
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 75 yards
Watford 2019/20 season preview
Coming soon…