Portsmouth v Birmingham: How to watch Carabao Cup on TV and live stream

Portsmouth host the opening clash of the Carabao Cup in front of the TV cameras against Birmingham.

Advertisement

Pompey have fallen at the first hurdle in six of their last eight seasons and haven’t made it beyond the second round since their Championship days in 2011.

That same season, Birmingham lifted the League Cup, and Portsmouth must topple the second-tier side if they hope to advance this time.

Both sides will be pleased to get games under their belts so early in the season though they have very different goals in their respective leagues this season.

Birmingham will be desperate to stay in the Championship after losing top scorer Che Adams, their most exciting talent Jota and captain Michael Morrison as well as sacking boss Garry Monk.

Portsmouth are hoping to join Birmingham in the Championship after losing to Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-final last time around.

The cup represents a good chance to build up an early head of steam but which side will seize the initiative?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Portsmouth v Birmingham game on TV and online.

What time is the Portsmouth v Birmingham game?

Portsmouth v Birmingham will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 6th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Portsmouth v Birmingham

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both teams are still shaking off the rust, but Portsmouth have a more settled team right now and could nick it in front of the cameras in front of a baying home crowd.

Advertisement

Prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Birmingham