Newcastle may be in crisis-mode off the field, but at least they will look smart on it.

Puma have unveiled their radical new design for the Magpies’ hallowed black and white striped shirts.

Fans may be furious over the departure of Rafael Benitez following the expiration of his contract, but they can console themselves with the terrific new shirt.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Newcastle kits for 2019/20.

Newcastle home kit 2019/20

The Magpies’ iconic black and white stripes have been thickened, with just five stripes across the shirt including the sleeves and side panels.

The design is topped with a slick crew neck and central badge/sponsor logo design.

Newcastle away kit 2019/20

Newcastle have gone for a deep green colour for their 2019/20 away kit.

Our new 2019/20 away kit ???????? pic.twitter.com/qoD890ci1P — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 26, 2019

Newcastle third kit 2019/20

Newcastle have gone for a burnt yellow third kit this season. We can’t imagine they will use this when playing at Wolves!

Introducing our new 2019/20 third kit! ???? pic.twitter.com/SnZXHoI5Va — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 30, 2019

How to buy the Newcastle kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Newcastle kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Newcastle club shop and website.

