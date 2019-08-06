Man Utd 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Your guide for everything Man Utd ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season
Manchester United are all set for one of their most important seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the wheel from the start of the campaign following a dismal end to 2018/19 – and the manager has made some big signings this summer.
Solskjaer is the man tasked with a major rebuild of the languishing United squad and has broken the transfer record for a defender with the £80m acquisition of Harry Maguire.
Paul Pogba’s future appears to have been settled, while several key players’ contracts are winding down, giving Solskjaer plenty to weigh up ahead of the new campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man Utd’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Man Utd fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
August
11: Man Utd v Chelsea – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
19: Wolves v Man Utd – 8:00pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
24: Man Utd v Crystal Palace
31: Southampton v Man Utd – 12:30pm, live on BT Sport
September
14: Man Utd v Leicester
22: West Ham v Man Utd – 2:00pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
30: Man Utd v Arsenal – 8:00pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
October
5: Newcastle v Man Utd
19: Man Utd v Liverpool
26: Norwich v Man Utd
November
2: Bournemouth v Man Utd
9: Man Utd v Brighton
23: Sheffield United v Man Utd
30: Man Utd v Aston Villa
December
3: Man Utd v Tottenham
7: Man City v Man Utd
14: Man Utd v Everton
21: Watford v Man Utd
26: Man Utd v Newcastle
28: Burnley v Man Utd
January
1: Arsenal v Man Utd
11: Man Utd v Norwich
18: Liverpool v Man Utd
21: Man Utd v Burnley
February
1: Man Utd v Wolves
8: Chelsea v Man Utd
22: Man Utd v Watford
29: Everton v Man Utd
March
7: Man Utd v Man City
14: Tottenham v Man Utd
21: Man Utd v Sheffield United
April
4: Brighton v Man Utd
11: Man Utd v Bournemouth
18: Aston Villa v Man Utd
25: Man Utd v Southampton
May
2: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
9: Man Utd v West Ham
17: Leicester v Man Utd
Man Utd kit 2019/20
United have gone back to basics with their brand new kit designed by Nike.
The black gradient lines are gone, replaced by a simple black trim and shield around the badge.
Check out the new Man Utd kit for 2019/20 here.
New signing, new kit.@AWBissaka in #MUFC colours ???? pic.twitter.com/ZxuWGSbY82
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2019
Man Utd transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Daniel James (Swansea) – £18m
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace) – £50m
Harry Maguire (Leicester) – £80m
OUT
Ander Herrera (Paris St-Germain) – Free
James Wilson (Aberdeen) – Free
Antonio Valencia (LDU Quito) – Free
Kieran O’Hara (Burton) – Loan
Matthew Olosunde (Rotherham) – Free
Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – Loan
Check out our Man Utd transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.
How to watch Man Utd games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Man Utd stadium guide
Name: Old Trafford
Capacity: 74,994
Location: Manchester
Year opened: 1910
Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards
Man Utd 2019/20 season preview
