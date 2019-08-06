Liverpool transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals
Liverpool transfer news, done deals, and rumours ahead of the 2019/20 season
Liverpool will be hurting after missing out on the Premier League trophy by a single point last season but their Champions League triumph will have the Reds fired up for the 2019/20 campaign.
Manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to splash some cash in this summer’s transfer window – although Liverpool may be more reserved than usual.
The German boss has proven he can be trusted with big money after transforming Liverpool into a genuine force in world football.
Fans will be keen to keep track of the latest Liverpool incomings and outgoings, but which deals are on the horizon?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.
Liverpool transfer news and rumours
IN
Adrian is set to join Liverpool as a replacement for the departed Simon Mignolet (Source: BBC)
Barcelona beat Liverpool to the capture of Junior Firpo this summer (Source: TeamTalk)
OUT
Daniel Sturridge, who left Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, could join Trabzonspor (Source: ESPN)
Leeds will push to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool if they sell Kemar Roofe (Source: Phil Hay)
Liverpool transfer done deals
IN
Sepp van den Berg (from PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m
OUT
Alberto Moreno (to Villarreal) – Free
Daniel Sturridge – Released
Adam Bogdan – Released
Sheyi Ojo (to Ranger) – Loan
Rafael Camacho (to Sporting) – £5m
Danny Ings (to Southampton) – £20m
Marko Grujic (to Hertha Berlin) – Loan
Kamil Grabara (to Huddersfield) – Loan