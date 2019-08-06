Arsenal transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs
Arsenal will be hoping to build on Unai Emery’s first season in charge of the club ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.
The Gunners finished fifth in 2018/19, a marginal improvement on Arsene Wenger’s last two seasons at the helm.
This summer could well be dominated by Emery’s ability to lure new players to a club that has once again missed out on the Champions League.
Transfer plans are slowly getting underway, with Arsenal having signed just three players so far in the summer window. Meanwhile, a host a players have been offloaded.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.
Arsenal transfer rumours
IN
Kieran Tierney’s arrival from Celtic is inching ever closer but Arsenal face a race to get the deal done (Source: Mail)
Philippe Coutinho is not set for a stunning move to Arsenal before transfer deadline day (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
OUT
Eddie Nketiah may not be heading to Bristol City on loan after impressing this summer (Source: Sun)
Arsenal transfer done deals
IN
Gabriel Martinelli (from Ituano) – Undisclosed
William Saliba (from St Etienne) – £27m
Dani Ceballos (from Real Madrid) – Loan
Nicolas Pepe (from Lille) – £72m
–
OUT
Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free transfer
Petr Cech (Retired)
Danny Welbeck – Released
Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released
Ben Sheaf (to Doncaster) – Loan
William Saliba (to St Etienne) – Loan
Krystian Bielik (to Derby) – £7.3m
David Ospina (to Napoli) – £3.1m