Arsenal transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Arsenal will be hoping to build on Unai Emery’s first season in charge of the club ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The Gunners finished fifth in 2018/19, a marginal improvement on Arsene Wenger’s last two seasons at the helm.

This summer could well be dominated by Emery’s ability to lure new players to a club that has once again missed out on the Champions League.

Transfer plans are slowly getting underway, with Arsenal having signed just three players so far in the summer window. Meanwhile, a host a players have been offloaded.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Arsenal transfer rumours

IN

Kieran Tierney’s arrival from Celtic is inching ever closer but Arsenal face a race to get the deal done (Source: Mail)

Philippe Coutinho is not set for a stunning move to Arsenal before transfer deadline day (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

OUT

Eddie Nketiah may not be heading to Bristol City on loan after impressing this summer (Source: Sun)

Arsenal transfer done deals

IN

Gabriel Martinelli (from Ituano) – Undisclosed

William Saliba (from St Etienne) – £27m

Dani Ceballos (from Real Madrid) – Loan

Nicolas Pepe (from Lille) – £72m

OUT

Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free transfer

Petr Cech (Retired)

Danny Welbeck – Released

Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released

Ben Sheaf (to Doncaster) – Loan

William Saliba (to St Etienne) – Loan

Krystian Bielik (to Derby) – £7.3m

David Ospina (to Napoli) – £3.1m