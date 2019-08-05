The Northern Trust 2019: How to watch The Northern Trust golf – TV channel, live stream, dates, times

The Northern Trust gets underway on Thursday with some of the biggest names in gold descending on New Jersey for the tournament.

Liberty National is staging the The Northern Trust 2019, with a prize purse of $9.25m up for grabs.

This is a PGA FedEx Cup Playoff event, so there is even more at stake for the players competing.

Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will all have their eyes on the prize this weekend, while Webb Simpson, Justin Rose and a host of other top golfers will also fancy their chances.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about The Northern Trust 2019.

When is The Northern Trust 2019?

The Northern Trust will take place from Thursday 8th August 2019 and run until Sunday 11th August 2019.

Where is the The Northern Trust 2019 course?

The Northern Trust 2019 course is Liberty National in New Jersey.

How to watch and live stream The Northern Trust 2019 in the UK

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream The Northern Trust via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as golf so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The Northern Trust 2019 TV schedule

Thursday – from 12:15pm on Sky Sports Main Event, then 6:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and 9:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Friday – from 12:15pm on Sky Sports Main Event, then 7:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday – from 6:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday – from 5:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

Who won The Northern Trust in 2018?

Bryson DeChambeau won The Northern Trust in 2018 with a stunning round of 266 to finish on -18 for the tournament.

The American beat off a spirited fightback from Tony Finau to finish four shots ahead of the pack.

DeChambeau collected $1.62m for his tournament victory and backed it up a week later by winning the Dell Technologies Championship.

He is yet to win a tournament in 2019 and is one of the outsiders to claim victory here this week.