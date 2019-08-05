Newcastle 2019/20 season preview: Your complete guide to the new Premier League season

Death, taxes and pre-season meltdowns at Newcastle United.

Summer just wouldn’t feel like summer without Mike Ashley unfurling the next stage of his dastardly plan to rustle up the locals on Tyneside.

The Crown Prince of Donnay trainer socks and Lonsdale three-quarters rightfully treats his football club as a business – it’s naive to expect owners to do otherwise in the modern day game – but barely an owner treats their business and its customers with such contempt.

Rafa Benitez was allowed to walk out the door without visible signs of a fight from the hierarchy to keep him in position.

The Spanish gaffer acted as a sponge between fans and the top brass, absorbing the adulation from one side and doing just enough with his team on the field to protect Ashley & Co. from all-out customer rebellion.

The Benitez barrier is no more, and fan fury has arguably never been higher – that’s saying something for a set of fans who watched Schteve McClaren burn through £80million-worth of pocket money just to tee up a relegation.

Since Steve Bruce’s controversial appointment, Ashley has in fact opened his chequebook, but will the Geordie boss have enough time to make the most of it?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Newcastle ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Where did Newcastle finish last season?

13th. Newcastle kicked off with a 10-game winless streak before they finally clicked into a rhythm.

Benitez remained cautious throughout the season, his defensive style regularly turned games into turgid viewing but ultimately the Magpies started to pick up points, including a phenomenal 2-1 victory over Manchester City.

Opening period aside, Newcastle enjoyed a pattern of wins, draws and losses you’d expect from a side happy to nest in the cosy mid-table places.

Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez combined in the latter stages of the season to bring the good times back to St James’ Park, though neither remain at the club.

Who is Newcastle’s key player?

Miguel Almiron. In theory, Almiron is the dynamic playmaker every non-top six Premier League team craves.

He’s packed with potential for goals, assists, thunderous shots and defence-shredding passes. Almiron can carry the ball well too.

The Paraguayan star has the ability to pop up anywhere in the opposing half and give defenders a worrisome afternoon.

His Premier League debut half-season was interrupted by injuries and clearly needs time to adjust to a higher standard of league.

There’s no doubting his raw ability though, and if Bruce can get him in the right system, the Magpies could have a gem on their hands.

Who is Newcastle’s biggest summer signing

Joelinton (£40m). There’s nothing quite like signing a single-named Brazilian striker to irrationally raise an entire city’s hopes. He’s a £40m Brazilian striker, how can he not score 50 goals this season?!

Joelinton is a 6ft2 powerhouse forward with a 1-in-3 record in the German and Austrian top flights.

The 22-year-old will be used as a bounce board by the likes of Almiron and other attackers roaming forward.

He is there to fill the crater left by the muscular Rondon, though he cuts a more slight figure and is therefore more mobile with the ball at his feet.

Joelinton is, in essence, a targetman but will others into play with his feet as comfortably as he will in the air.

Who is Newcastle’s manager? Meet Steve Bruce

A shiny new bike to the man, woman or child who can name a more underwhelming managerial downgrade than this one.

Benitez had his flaws, he wasn’t the demi-god many Newcastle fans would have you believe, but there’s no denying his pedigree and experience was a huge motivating factor for his squad and a major draw for new signings coming in.

Bruce was putting his managerial reputation back together at Sheffield Wednesday following a poor spell at Aston Villa despite the resources at his disposal.

He has an undeniably strong record in the second tier, but a win ratio of just 28.1% in the top flight won’t set pulses racing in Newcastle.

The 58-year-old knows this could be his last chance at a Premier League job unless he can lead another side to promotion, but is unlikely to change his philosophy of winning games by any means necessary.

Bruce has dabbled with a range of formations during his career, but generally enjoys flooding the box with crosses and hurling the ball into danger zones in the hope of an attacker connecting with it. Rudimentary? Arguably. Effective? In the Championship, yes. Time will tell if he can build a system out of the players at his disposal.

Newcastle fixtures – The start

11th: Arsenal (H)

17th: Norwich (A)

25th: Tottenham (A)

Newcastle fixtures – The run-in

2nd: Tottenham (H)

9th: Brighton (A)

17th: Liverpool (H)

The fans say… SIMON GALLAGHER, NUFCFANS.COM What is the mood like among fans? Is the dust beginning to settle following The Departure? As lighthearted and cheerful as you might expect. The reality is that Rafa breathed life into Newcastle not because of the football he played or who he signed or anything that simple. He gave Newcastle fans hope and something to be proud of after years of abject misery. That’s what the people criticising his style or misunderstanding his importance to the fanbase seem to miss. Had he won something, it would have been great, but he did something else more vital. He gave the club a little glimmer of life. And his replacement, no disrespect, doesn’t exactly inspire confidence based on his record. Who will be your key player this season? If he’s great, Joelinton. Comes with a big price tag but hopefully that’s for a reason. Almiron too. But you get a feeling that everyone more defensively minded from Longstaff backward will be key. Luckily that’s about the only place we have depth. Any young talents coming through? Longstaff is the boy, to the point that £50m for him in the current market is not ridiculous. Other than that? Elias Sorensen might be forced into the squad. Which will be rewarding for the fact that he’s the most Geordie Scandinavian kid of all time. How do you see the Steve Bruce reign playing out? About the only thing Bruce has going for him right now, other than the accent that seems to be the reason for him getting hired, is that he isn’t a tactician by his own admission. Rafa’s ethos of discipline should shine through for a while and if Bruce instils a more expansive attacking style as a means to cover his lack of tactical finesse, we might nick a few wins against lower teams. We just won’t be the team to beat Man City again. Here’s another question for you: Do we want him to fail as a fanbase? Not on the whole. But it’s impossible to detach him from being a symptom of Ashley’s strange, frustrating, heartbreaking tenure. There’s been plenty of talk about protests and boycotts to force Mike Ashley out of the club – what is the most effective way to achieve that goal? Is there a way? Sadly, it’s Mike Ashley’s world. EVERYTHING is good publicity because it raises the profile of the business. People on zero contracts raises the profile. Being in court raises the profile. Calling St James Park the Sports Direct Arena despite serious backlash raises the profile. That’s what we are facing: a man who simply doesn’t care. The boycott of the Arsenal game and the boycott of season tickets will hit him in his pocket, which is key, and it will hopefully generate more bad publicity for him. It’s desperate – because in the north east football matters on another level. Hopefully fan action will have some impact. Hopefully people will start to stop shopping in his shop because that’s what matters and not just in the North East. But the media’s representation of Newcastle fans as ungrateful swines protesting at the drop of a hat and their suspicious PR offensive in his favour at times doesn’t help the cause. There’s no short answer and that’s heartbreaking too. We need someone rich to buy it and happy to invest the club’s money back in the club. And who doesn’t mind dealing with him. Which seems to be a sticking point too. Where will you finish in the Premier League this season? We’ll survive, by the absolute skin of our backsides. Though, to be honest, the most Newcastle thing possible is for us to come 5th against all logic. See, there’s that daft hope Rafa inspired again… Check out the latest Newcastle news and views from NUFCfans.com

Where will Newcastle finish? RadioTimes.com says…

The squad isn’t bottom-of-the-league awful but there’s a lot of pressure on the new signings to hit the ground running.

Joelinton needs an early goal to get the fans onside, while last season’s big signing Almiron will be relied on to create, create, create.

Both players, plus any others who join, are sure to dazzle in flashes with their technical ability but a disjointed summer has left Newcastle in a messy state. It’s hard to see how Bruce can organise this team in such a short space of time and fly out of the blocks.

Bruce won’t be the unmitigated disaster many have already pegged him down to be, nor will he ever lead the Magpies to anything greater than ‘well, we survived another year’.

For the fans, it’s going to be an underwhelming, disappointing one.

For Mike Ashley, it’s going to go exactly how he wants it to.

Predicted 2019/20 position: 16th

