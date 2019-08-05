Leicester 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Leicester City will hope to make a charge for the top six under new manager Brendan Rodgers as the ex-Liverpool boss returns for his first full season back in the Premier League.

The Foxes impressed under Rodgers in the latter part of last season and the Northern Irishman is now tasked with improving their standing in the top flight.

Leicester should be in the mix with Wolves and Everton for the ‘best of the rest’ tag, with Manchester United surely in their sights given the unrest at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Leicester’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Leicester fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

10: Leicester v Wolves

18: Chelsea v Leicester – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

24: Sheffield United v Leicester

31: Leicester v Bournemouth

September

14: Manchester United v Leicester

21: Leicester v Tottenham – 12:30pm, live on BT Sport

28: Leicester v Newcastle – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

October

5: Liverpool v Leicester

19: Leicester v Burnley

26: Southampton v Leicester

November

2: Crystal Palace v Leicester

9: Leicester v Arsenal

23: Brighton v Leicester

30: Leicester v Everton

December

3: Leicester v Watford

7: Aston Villa v Leicester

14: Leicester v Norwich

21: Manchester City v Leicester

26: Leicester v Liverpool

28: West Ham v Leicester

January

1: Newcastle v Leicester

11: Leicester v Southampton

18: Burnley v Leicester

21: Leicester v West Ham

February

1: Leicester v Chelsea

8: Wolves v Leicester

22: Leicester v Manchester City

29: Norwich v Leicester

March

7: Leicester v Aston Villa

14: Watford v Leicester

21: Leicester v Brighton

April

4: Everton v Leicester

11: Leicester v Crystal Palace

18: Arsenal v Leicester

25: Bournemouth v Leicester

May

2: Leicester v Sheffield United

9: Tottenham v Leicester

17: Leicester v Manchester United

Leicester kit 2019/20

The Foxes are sticking with a simple blue design for 2019/20.

The home shirt incorporates a two-tone blue checkerboard, while the away and third kits are pink and black respectively.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Leicester kits here.

Leicester City 2019/20 adidas home shirt ? On sale in store and online now. pic.twitter.com/dpBPnyLORc — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 11, 2019

Leicester transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

James Justin (Luton) – Undisclosed

Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) – Undisclosed

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) – £40m

OUT

Danny Simpson – Released

Shinji Okazaki – Released

Daniel Iversen (Rotherham) – Loan

Lamine Kaba Sherif (Accrington) – Free

How to watch Leicester games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Leicester stadium facts

Name: King Power Stadium

Capacity: 32,312

Location: Leicester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards

Leicester 2019/20 season preview

Coming soon…