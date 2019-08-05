Fantasy Premier League tips: Fantasy Football defenders you should sign in FPL 2019/20

Defenders with an attacking threat are becoming more common in world football, and crucial to your Fantasy Premier League team.

Goal-scoring, assist-making defenders are on the rise while they will also record clean sheets in FPL, even if they do camp out in their opponents’ half.

Spending big on massive point-scoring defenders could be a wise move in 2019/20 with potentially 200+ points on offer for the rearguard stars in the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League defenders you should look to sign for your FPL team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – £7.0m (Owned by: 28.7%)

Let’s kick things off with a big one: If you don’t have TAA in your team, you might as well not bother.

The crowds have surged to Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk due to their marginally higher points totals from 2018/19.

Crucially, Robertson (213pts) and Van Dijk (208pts) recorded their totals with over 3,200 minutes played each.

Alexander-Arnold posted a 185 tally from just 2400 minutes – roughly 75% of his team-mates’ minutes.

If he had continued that rate of point-scoring across the full season, his total would have been a staggering 231.

Lucas Digne (Everton) – £6.0m (Owned by: 27.7%)

Full-backs are likely to be the order of the day in defence due to their increasingly attacking mindsets.

Everton star Digne scored four and set up five in his debut Premier League season. Expect an even higher total in 2019/20.

Lewis Dunk (Brighton) – £4.5m (Owned by: 8.0%)

Dunk could be one of the top bargains in the coming season.

If he stays at Brighton, he’s likely to produce a solid total. If he replaces Harry Maguire at Leicester, he’s likely to produce an excellent total. Well worth a place as your fourth defender.

Matt Targett (Aston Villa) – £4.5m (Owned by: 1.8%)

The hunt for this season’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka has started.

Targett has several seasons of intermittent Premier League experience while he impressed on loan at Fulham.

He knows how to pick up an assist, and will relish a full season in the starting role.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) – £5.5m (Owned by: 2.3%)

Benjamin Mendy has struggled with injuries since joining City, and with Fabian Delph out of the picture, Zinchenko looks set to be called upon from the start of the campaign.

He’s cheaper than the rest of City’s backline but as long as he starts, he’s guaranteed to siphon off a string of clean sheets from their backline.

You’ll need to keep an eye on Mendy’s fitness, however.