Everton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Everton head into the new Premier League season aiming for a top-six finish in Marco Silva’s second campaign in charge of the club.

After a shaky start, Silva pulled things around to finish the 2018/19 season strongly in eighth place.

Everton, along with Leicester and Wolves, will be licking their lips watching Manchester United’s current turmoil and will hope to mount a challenge against the Red Devils. Chelsea may also be off the boil this season with a transfer ban hanging over them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Everton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Everton fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

August

10: Crystal Palace v Everton

17: Everton v Watford

23: Aston Villa v Everton – 8:00pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

31: Everton v Wolves – 2:00pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

September

15: Bournemouth v Everton – 2:00pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

21: Everton v Sheffield United

28: Everton v Manchester City – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV

October

5: Burnley v Everton

19: Everton v West Ham

26: Brighton v Everton

November

2: Everton v Tottenham

9: Southampton v Everton

23: Everton v Norwich City

30: Leicester City v Everton

December

4: Liverpool v Everton

7: Everton v Chelsea

14: Manchester United v Everton

21: Everton v Arsenal

26: Everton v Burnley

28: Newcastle United v Everton

January

1: Manchester City v Everton

11: Everton v Brighton

18: West Ham v Everton

21: Everton v Newcastle

February

1: Watford v Everton

8: Everton v Crystal Palace

22: Arsenal v Everton

29: Everton v Manchester United

March

7: Chelsea v Everton

14: Everton v Liverpool

21: Norwich City v Everton

April

4: Everton v Leicester City

11: Tottenham v Everton

18: Everton v Southampton

25: Wolves v Everton

May

2: Everton v Aston Villa

9: Sheffield United v Everton

17: Everton v Bournemouth

Everton kit 2019/20

Everton have released their new home kit for the 2019/20 season – and it pays tribute to the Bullens Road stand at Goodison Park with a criss cross pattern across the royal blue.

The away kit also features an on-shirt pattern, with the main colour a peach and pink blend.

Check out the Everton kit for 2019/20 here.

???? | Our 2019-20 home kit! ???? Available to pre-order now in time for release on 18 July. @UmbroUK Shop and read more in our shirtzine! ???? ➡️ https://t.co/dfgttts7HJ pic.twitter.com/xsszJ9PIPB — Everton (@Everton) July 8, 2019

Everton transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield) – Free

Andre Gomes (Barcelona) – £22m

Fabian Delph (Man City) – £10m

Moise Kean (Juventus) – £24.75m

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz) – £22.5m

OUT

Jonjoe Kenny (Schalke) – Loan

Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) – Undisclosed

Ashley Williams – Released

Antonee Robinson (Wigan) – Undisclosed

Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) – £22.5m

Josh Bowler (Hull) – Loan

Idrissa Gueye (PSG) – £27m

How to watch Everton games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Everton stadium facts

Name: Goodison Park

Capacity: 39,572

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 78 yards

Everton 2019/20 season preview

