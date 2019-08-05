Arsenal transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs
Full round-up of Arsenal transfer news ahead of the 2019/20 season
Arsenal will be hoping to build on Unai Emery’s first season in charge of the club ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.
The Gunners finished fifth in 2018/19, a marginal improvement on Arsene Wenger’s last two seasons at the helm.
This summer could well be dominated by Emery’s ability to lure new players to a club that has once again missed out on the Champions League.
Transfer plans are slowly getting underway, with Arsenal having signed just three players so far in the summer window. Meanwhile, a host a players have been offloaded.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.
Arsenal transfer rumours
IN
Sami Khedira could soon be an Arsenal player after he was spotted in London (Source: Express)
Unai Emery admits Nicolas Pepe’s proposed arrival for £72m can “improve this squad” (Source: Independent)
Crystal Palace have warned Arsenal and other suitors over a swoop for Wilfried Zaha (Source: Metro)
OUT
Alex Iwobi admits he will have to fight for his future if Arsenal sign Wilfried Zaha (Source: talkSPORT)
Arsenal transfer done deals
IN
Gabriel Martinelli (from Ituano) – Undisclosed
William Saliba (from St Etienne) – £27m
Dani Ceballos (from Real Madrid) – Loan
–
OUT
Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free transfer
Petr Cech (Retired)
Danny Welbeck – Released
Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released
Ben Sheaf (to Doncaster) – Loan
William Saliba (to St Etienne) – Loan