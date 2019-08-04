Wolves are gunning to catch the eye during the new Premier League season in more ways than one.

Advertisement

The Midlands side are tipped for big things in 2019/20 following an impressive return season in the top flight last season.

Wolves have been given a typically head-turning kit for the campaign, and fans will hope the new look can become an ominous sight for opponents facing the top six dark horses this season.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Wolves kits for 2019/20.

Wolves home kit 2019/20

Wolves have kept it simple despite having plenty to play around with in terms of their dazzling orange and black colours.

The Adidas template kit features a V-neck and the traditional three stripes are located down either side.

Wolves away kit 2019/20

The away kit is essentially a reverse image of the home colour scheme.

The vivid orange trim compliments the thin diagonal stripes across the main body of the all-black base layer of the kit.

Wolves third kit 2019/20

TBC

How to buy the Wolves kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Wolves kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Wolves club shop and website.

Advertisement

Check out the latest prices for the Wolves 2019/20 home kit on Amazon.