West Ham will hope to finally kick on in 2019/20 after a season of missed opportunities to seize the ‘best of the rest’ tag.

The Hammers finished 10th in the Premier League table but lost more games than they won.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini couldn’t find consistency from his team during an injury-plagued campaign, but will hope that a summer of recovery will stand his squad in good stead ahead of an improved term in 2019/20.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new West Ham kits for 2019/20.

West Ham home kit 2019/20

The Hammers’ classic colours have been given a radical reinvention ahead of the new season.

Mark Noble and Co. were used to an all-claret base with minimal blue trim last year, but the blue is back in a large front panel.

West Ham away kit 2019/20

West Ham have moved away from the deep teal coloured efforts from last season to a slick all-white design, with the Hammers’ badge also given special treatment.

Umbro are likely to incorporate the striped trim across their range of kits for other teams.

West Ham third kit 2019/20

West Ham have rounded off their trio of kits with a dark number, trimmed in vivid pink.

How to buy the West Ham kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new West Ham kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official West Ham club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the West Ham 2019/20 home and away kits via the official club website.

