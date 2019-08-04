Huddersfield v Derby: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Huddersfield Town return to life in the Championship after two years in the Premier League – and their first task is to face up against promotion-chasers Derby.

There has been plenty of change at Huddersfield this summer and manager Jan Siewert will be hoping to enjoy a strong start in his first full campaign in charge.

Yet the Terriers face a tricky task here against a Derby side who welcomed new manager Phillip Cocu to their dugout in early July.

Cocu replaces Frank Lampard, who has left to take over at Chelsea, and is tasked with hauling Derby back into the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Huddersfield v Derby game on TV and online.

What time is the Huddersfield v Derby game?

Huddersfield v Derby will kick off at 7:45pm UK time on Monday 5th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Huddersfield v Derby

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Huddersfield may be the team dropping down from the Premier League but it is Derby who arguably have the stronger squad here.

The Rams have shed plenty of dead wood and brought in Graeme Shinnie and Kieran Dowell.

Cocu’s men lost to Rangers in their last pre-season game but matched up reasonably well against the Scottish title challengers.

This could well be a tough game for the two sides and both would likely take a draw to keep morale from slipping early on.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Derby

