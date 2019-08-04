England fixtures: When do England play next? Three Lions schedule, dates, times, tickets, Nations League details

Gareth Southgate is leading England through an important year of Euro 2020 qualifiers, with a string of positive results set to whip the nation into believing ‘it’s coming home’ once again.

The Three Lions enjoyed terrific success in 2018 after reaching the World Cup semi-finals and will hope to build on that this year.

Southgate’s men missed a shot at landing silverware during the inaugural Nations League finals after being defeated by the Netherlands, but finished in the bronze medal position after a penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland in the third-place play-off.

How to watch England on TV and live stream

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers

ITV have exclusive rights to England’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign to ensure free-to-air coverage for every fan.

Games will be shown on ITV1 or can be live streamed via the ITV Hub.

England fixtures

All UK time

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 7th September 2019 (5:00pm)

ENGLAND v Bulgaria – Wembley, London

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 10th September 2019 (7:45pm)

ENGLAND v Kosovo – St Mary’s, Southampton

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 11th October 2019 (7:45pm)

Czech Republic v ENGLAND – Sinobo Stadium, Prague

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 14th October 2019 (7:45pm)

Bulgaria v ENGLAND – Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 14th November 2019 (7:45pm)

ENGLAND v Montenegro – Wembley, London

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 17th November 2019 (5:00pm)

Kosovo v ENGLAND – Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina

How to buy England tickets

England tickets are regularly available through the FA’s official website.

To check out the latest availability for upcoming fixtures, check out the England ticketing site.