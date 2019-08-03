Tottenham transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Accessibility Links

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on March 31, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Tottenham are set to complete several incoming deals this summer after two barren transfer windows.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has already spent big this summer after a long transfer drought in north London.

The Argentine boss leads Tottenham into the Champions League again this season – their first full campaign in their new stadium.

Spurs have one of the most impressive squads in the Premier League but are at risk of losing some talent in this window, while the £53.8m binge on Tanguy Ndombele’s signature is seen by some as an expensive risk.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Tottenham transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Tottenham transfer news and rumours

IN

Spurs target Paulo Dybala wants a big contract if he is to leave Juventus (Source: Express)

Giovani Lo Celso will return to Real Betis training while a proposed transfer to Tottenham is ironed out (Source: Mucho Deporte)

OUT

Juventus are the latest team to be linked with Christian Eriksen (Source: Calciomercato)

Tottenham transfer done deals

IN

Tanguy Ndombele (from Lyon) – £53.8m

Kion Etete (from Notts County) – Undisclosed

Jack Clarke (from Leeds) – Undisclosed

OUT

Jack Clarke (to Leeds) – Loan

Luke Amos (to QPR) – Loan

Kieran Trippier (to Atletico Madrid) – £20m

Vincent Janssen (to Monterrey) – Undisclosed

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on March 31, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
