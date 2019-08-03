Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch The Ashes, Premier League, US Open and more

Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2019 is on TV with full guide to the year in sport.

From the 2019 Rugby World Cup to the 2019/20 Premier League season, Wimbledon tennis, Ashes cricket, plus athletics, cycling and more, we’ve listed all the major sporting events taking place this year.

England’s World Cup cricket superstars will be part of the squad to host Australia in the Ashes this summer, while Lewis Hamilton guns for another Formula 1 World Driver’s Championship title.

RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.

Sport on TV in 2019 calendar

August

1st-5th: Ashes: England v Australia 1st Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV

4th: F1 – Hungarian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

8-11th: The Northern Trust (golf) – Sky Sports and NOW TV

9-11th: Premier League 2019/20 season begins – Sky Sports and NOW TV

14th: UEFA Super Cup – BT Sport

14th: Ashes: England v Australia 2nd Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV

15-18th: BMW Championship (golf) – Sky Sports and NOW TV

22nd-25th: Tour Championship (golf) – Sky Sports and NOW TV

22nd-26th: Ashes: England v Australia 3rd Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV

24th: Rugby League Challenge Cup final – BBC

26th Aug – 8th Sep: US Open tennis – Amazon Prime

September

1st: F1 – Belgian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

4-8th: Ashes: England v Australia 4th Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV

5th: NFL season begins – Sky Sports and NOW TV

5-10th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

8th: F1 – Italian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

8th: Great North Run – BBC

12-16th: Ashes: England v Australia 5th Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV

20th Sep – 2nd Nov: Rugby World Cup 2019 – ITV

22nd: F1 – Singapore Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

22nd-29th: Cycling Road World Championships – Eurosport

27th Sep – 6th Oct: Athletics World Championships – BBC

29th: F1 – Russian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

October

10-15th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

12th: Super League Grand Final – Sky Sports and NOW TV

13th: F1 – Japanese Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

27th: F1 – Mexican Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

November

3rd: F1 – United States Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

11-17th: ATP Tennis finals – Sky Sports and NOW TV

14-19th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

17th: F1 – Brazilian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

18-24th: Davis Cup tennis – BBC

28th Nov – 8th Dec: UK Snooker Championship – BBC and Eurosport

December

1st: F1 season ends: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Sky Sports and NOW TV