Kilmarnock v Rangers: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Rangers kick off their new domestic season at Kilmarnock on Sunday and the task for manager Steven Gerrard is simple: Beat Celtic to the title.

Rangers were way off the pace of their Glasgow rivals last season but have enjoyed a strong pre-season and have already played four Europa League qualifiers.

The Ibrox club head to Kilmarnock, where new manager Angelo Alessio has already seen his side knocked out of Europe.

Rangers will be favourites to win this clash but could Killie spring a surprise?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Kilmarnock v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the Kilmarnock v Rangers game?

Kilmarnock v Rangers will kick off at 1:30pm UK time on Sunday 4th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Kilmarnock v Rangers

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers have enjoyed a strong pre-season and manager Steven Gerrard has his troops ready to battle Celtic over what could be a long, arduous season.

The Gers have signed a host of new players without losing too many big names, so this season is definitely being seen as one where they can challenge Celtic.

First up is a trip to Kilmarnock, who are hurting after their shock Europa League qualifying exit this summer.

Killie insist there is no split in the dressing room but their preparations for the new Scottish Premiership season could not have gone worse.

Rangers should get their season off to a winning start with ease here.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 0-3 Rangers

