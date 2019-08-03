England v Australia: How to watch The Ashes first Test on TV and live stream online

Pull up a chair, settle in, the games are about the begin as England host Australia in the first Test of the 2019 Ashes this week.

Captain Joe Root will lead his men into the 71st edition of the prestigious showdown hoping to level the scores with Australia.

Australia’s run of dominance in the nineties helped nudge the visitors up to 33 series wins, one more than England.

But with host nation’s ODI stars still buoyant from lifting the Cricket World Cup in July, many have tipped England to secure The Ashes this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

What time is England v Australia?

England v Australia is a four-day Test match and will start at 11:00am on Thursday 1st August 2019.

Where is England v Australia?

The match will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham which has a capacity of around 25,000 fans.

England v Australia first Test TV schedule

Thursday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Friday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

Monday – from 10:00am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket

How to watch England v Australia on TV and live stream

Viewers will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:00am every day.

Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to stream the matches via the SkyGo and Sky Sports apps.

Sky customers can add Sky Sports Cricket to their deal for just £18 per month and can cancel anytime or subscribe to the full Sky Sports package for £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the matches through NOW TV without signing up for a full contract. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.