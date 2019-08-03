Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Championship season is underway with a fresh batch of strikers joining the regular faces in the hunt for personal glory as well as ‘three points for the team’.

Reigning Golden Boot winner Teemu Pukki inspired his Norwich side to promotion, pushing him out of the picture to win this year’s award.

A host of top talents are raring to go in the league this season with big names dropping in from the Premier League and other rising through the ranks at the start of their careers.

The beauty of the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any number of players in the hunt for the top award.

Who will triumph by the season’s end in May?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.

TO BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE 2019/20 SEASON

The favourites

Aleksander Mitrovic is the bookies’ favourite, and it’s hard to look past him stealing the show this year, regardless of Fulham’s form.

He scored 12 in 17 on loan at Fulham during his last Championship stint and could very feasibly knock in another 30 this time around with the right service.

Neal Maupay and Karlan Grant are also among the top contenders to secure the top scorer gong this time around.

The outsiders

Leeds boast a pair of fine strikers in Kemar Roofe and, on his day, Patrick Bamford. The latter needs confidence which should lead to greater consistency.

Hull star Jarrod Bowen is likely to build on his excellent 22-goal haul while Lewis Grabban will be among the goals for Nottingham Forest.

Just one of last season’s top eight goalscorers remains in the second-tier due to a series of transfers including deals for Oli McBurnie, Jay Rodriguez and Che Adams.

The wildcards

Recently-relegated Kenneth Zohore – who just switched from Cardiff to West Brom – and newly-promoted Charlton star Lyle Taylor will be intriguing to watch in 2019/20.

Jack Marriott scored 10 goals last season despite playing less than half of the minutes. He was a super-sub for Derby but will hope to start more games under Philip Cocu. If he does, he’s a good bet for a 20-goal season.