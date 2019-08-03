Barcelona v Arsenal: How to watch Joan Gamper Trophy on TV and live stream

Barcelona welcome Arsenal to the Nou Camp on Sunday for what will be the Gunners’ last pre-season fixture before the new Premier League campaign.

Arsenal are keen to kick on this season after a first term with Unai Emery in charge – yet have endured a mixed summer so far.

Wins over Bayern Munich and Fiorentina saw Arsenal get off to a good start but they have since drawn with Real Madrid and Angers, while they were downed 2-1 by Lyon in the Emirates Cup.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are yet to begin their pre-season tour of the USA and still have Napoli to play after this clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Barcelona v Arsenal game?

Barcelona v Arsenal will kick off at 7:00pm UK time on Sunday 4th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona v Arsenal

Premier Sport are showing exclusive live coverage of every Arsenal pre-season game.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Barcelona are yet to get into their stride in pre-season, with their La Liga campaign kicking off later than Arsenal’s.

It means the hosts at the Nou Camp may not be as sharp as Sunday’s opponents.

But Barcelona have had a week to recover from their two-game tour of Japan last month and are always a threat at home.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will want to see some of his tactical work put to good use here. But Barcelona may well command the game.

This could therefore be a good test of Arsenal’s midfield and defensive resolve – and issue they have been criticised over for years.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Arsenal

