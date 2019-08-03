Accessibility Links

  4. Arsenal transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Arsenal transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Full round-up of Arsenal transfer news ahead of the 2019/20 season

Arsenal

Arsenal will be hoping to build on Unai Emery’s first season in charge of the club ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The Gunners finished fifth in 2018/19, a marginal improvement on Arsene Wenger’s last two seasons at the helm.

This summer could well be dominated by Emery’s ability to lure new players to a club that has once again missed out on the Champions League.

Transfer plans are slowly getting underway, with Arsenal having signed just three players so far in the summer window. Meanwhile, a host a players have been offloaded.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Arsenal transfer rumours

IN

Sami Khedira could soon be an Arsenal player after he was spotted in London (Source: Express)

Unai Emery admits Nicolas Pepe’s proposed arrival for £72m can “improve this squad” (Source: Independent)

Crystal Palace have warned Arsenal and other suitors over a swoop for Wilfried Zaha (Source: Metro)

OUT

Alex Iwobi admits he will have to fight for his future if Arsenal sign Wilfried Zaha (Source: talkSPORT)

Arsenal transfer done deals

IN

Gabriel Martinelli (from Ituano) – Undisclosed

William Saliba (from St Etienne) – £27m

Dani Ceballos (from Real Madrid) – Loan

OUT

Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free transfer

Petr Cech (Retired)

Danny Welbeck – Released

Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released

Ben Sheaf (to Doncaster) – Loan

William Saliba (to St Etienne) – Loan

