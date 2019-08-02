Man Utd v AC Milan: How to watch International Champions Cup on TV and live stream

Manchester United take on AC Milan in their final game of pre-season this weekend.

The Red Devils will travel to the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff for the glamour tie with the Serie A giants.

United have won all five of their warm-up matches so far, conceding just one goal in that time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased with how his young side is developing despite a turbulent 2019 for the club.

AC Milan will provide the perfect test ahead of the new season after finishing fifth in 2018/19 with their sights set on returning to the pinnacle of European football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v AC Milan game on TV and online.

What time is the Man Utd v AC Milan game?

Man Utd v AC Milan will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 3rd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd v AC Milan

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV (Sky: 418, Virgin: 526).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.