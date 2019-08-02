Fantasy Premier League tips: Fantasy Football midfielders you should sign in FPL 2019/20

Midfielders are the key to success in Fantasy Premier League.

Advertisement

Pound-for-pound they can pick up more points than anyone, strikers included, due to their lower price tags, higher points rewards for scoring goals and ability to record clean sheet bonus points.

There’s a terrific range of options around the £7.0m mark in this year’s FPL game, meaning you won’t need to break the bank to assemble a tantalising team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League midfielders you should look to sign for your FPL team.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) – £8.0m (Owned by: 15.9%)

The Everton man has featured in six Premier League seasons but 2018/19 was his best year in Fantasy Premier League.

The set-piece specialist nudged his goal tally up to 13 for the season and the Toffees will hope for a most consistent season from start to finish as they aim for the top six.

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – £7.0m (Owned by: 31.2%)

VAR is set to increase the number of penalties, and Zaha is likely to profit from that, whether he lines up in a Crystal Palace or Arsenal shirt.

Last season he picked up 10 goals and 11 assists, and will hope for a similar turnover – for an excellent price – in 2019/20.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – £12.0m (Owned by: 24.6%)

Sterling has recorded four seasons of consistent growth in Fantasy Premier League, and that’s despite missing four games last year.

He recorded 32 combined goals and assists, and will be worth every penny of his premium price tag.

Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – £6.5m (Owned by: 5.3%)

One of the most exciting talents in this year’s FPL could be Tielemans.

The £40m man has permanently signed for Leicester, who are on the up going into 2019/20, and Tielemans managed to rack up three goals and five assists in just a third of the season last time out.

His price tag is terrific and really could be one of the gems of the season, arguably preferable to team-mates James Maddison (£7.0m) and Ayoze Perez (£6.5m) who are also strong options.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – £9.5m (Owned by: 12.0%)

De Bruyne could be one of the most game-changing players in the league this season.

Advertisement

Injuries have shredded his price tag, but if City can get him fit, the Belgian star has 200pts+ potential. Watch this space.