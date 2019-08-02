Fantasy Premier League tips: Fantasy Football bargains in FPL 2019/20

Fantasy Premier League bargains always break through within weeks of the season starting, but spotting them from Day One can get you off to a flying start.

Advertisement

Not every bargain is an obscure talent or new signing, but a raft of new players in the Premier League should give you plenty to think about.

West Ham have a selection of good value stars on offer, while Wolves and Arsenal also offer tantalising options without premium prices.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League forwards you should look to sign for your FPL team.

GKP: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – £5.0m (Owned by: 10.2%)

Over 55% of punters have gone for Alisson or Ederson between the sticks, and while they are clearly the top two keepers in the league, you can save a million by aiming for Fabianski.

He’s regularly among the top stoppers in FPL and West Ham are expected to produce a big season this time around.

DEF: Matt Targett (Aston Villa) – £4.5m (Owned by: 1.8%)

Targett knows how to pick up an assist and has intermittent Premier League experience with Southampton.

Picking a defender from a promoted side is always a risk, but Targett has the potential to be the FPL’s new Aaron Wan-Bissaka bargain full-back.

DEF: Lewis Dunk (Brighton) – £4.5m (Owned by: 8.0%)

Dunk could be one of the top bargains in the coming season.

If he stays at Brighton, he’s likely to produce a solid total. If he replaces Harry Maguire at Leicester, he’s likely to produce an excellent total. Well worth a place as your fourth defender.

MID: Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham) – £6.0m (Owned by 0.3%)

The Ukrainian winger endured a frustrating debut campaign in east London after suffering a torn Achilles and having his season ended in October.

Yarmolenko is fit and ready to roll again and enters the new season as a forgotten man.

He’s got undoubted talent, and can pick out an assist or slam home a fair number of spectacular goals for himself.

MID: Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) – £5.5m (Owned by 3.6%)

Ceballos will relish the opportunity to step out of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos’ shadows and bring his own creativity to the table.

Every team needs a cheap fifth and/or fourth midfielder and Ceballos has plenty to aim for further up the field.

He isn’t likely to set the FPL alight, but he will be expected to contribute higher up the field for Arsenal and could earn a steady flow of assists and clean sheet bonus points to become good value for money.

MID: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – £7.0m (Owned by: 31.2%)

How can you not pick up Zaha at that price?

He’s likely to stay at Crystal Palace given Arsenal and Everton have snapped up attacking reinforcements elsewhere, but he is sure to reap the benefits of VAR in the coming year.

Zaha picked up double figures in goals and assists last season and is sure to earn a stack-load of penalties, gifts from the technological eye in the sky.

FWD: Diogo Jota (Wolves) – £6.5m (Owned by: 11.8%)

Raul Jimenez was the undoubted bargain king of FPL last season but his team-mate Jota is poised to take his crown.

Jota scored nine goals and set up eight in 2018/19 despite missing a hefty chunk of the season.

He costs £1.0m less than Jimenez this time around and is set for a season of double figures in both his goals and assists columns.

FWD: Divock Origi (Liverpool) – £5.5m (Owned by 2.6%)

Origi is enjoying one of the biggest career U-turns in modern football, going from ‘oh, Origi’s still alive?’ to ‘you’re damn right, and he’s just scored the winning goal in a Champions League final’ in the space of a season.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have just returned from their summer breaks, while Sadio Mane is still out recovering from Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations final disappointment.

Origi could well start the first few weeks of the season, making him an excellent short-term bargain option.

FWD: Che Adams (Southampton) – £6.0m (Owned by 1.5%)

Southampton are going to play attacking football under Ralph Hasenhuttl, and Adams looks like the striker who could benefit most.

Advertisement

Nathan Redmond thrived in the striker role following the former RB Leipzig boss’ arrival last season, but Adams is expected to fill the hole up front and with a razor-sharp pre-season under his belt, the new signing could be an excellent differential option.