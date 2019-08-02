Dortmund v Bayern Munich: How to watch German Super Cup on TV and live stream

Dortmund face Bayern Munich in a spicy Super Cup clash to kick off the domestic season.

The rivals battled for top spot in the Bundesliga last season with Bayern Munich edging out BVB to secure the title.

Nico Kovac’s side also triumphed in the German Cup, meaning second-placed Dortmund got the nod to feature in the Super Cup.

Mats Hummels made an emotional return to Dortmund this summer after leaving the club for Bayern Munich in 2016.

He will be determined to get his second spell off to a terrific start but faces a tough battle lining up opposite Robert Lewandowski.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dortmund v Bayern Munich game on TV and online.

What time is the Dortmund v Bayern Munich game?

Dortmund v Bayern Munich will kick off at 7:30pm on Saturday 3rd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Dortmund v Bayern Munich

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Dortmund have enjoyed a strong pre-season campaign and scored at least three goals in all four of their games so far.

They defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the US and have seen goals fly in from all corners of their squad.

Bayern Munich have also racked up a fair goal tally though defeats to north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham have left their record tarnished.

There’s little evidence to suggest either side is the clear favourite in this one, but in true Dortmund v Bayern fashion, expect plenty of goals.

Prediction: Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich