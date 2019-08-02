Chelsea 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Chelsea face an uncertain season in 2019/20 despite their relative success in Europe last term.
The Blues have been struck with a transfer ban, meaning they won’t be able to replace megastar Eden Hazard following his switch to Real Madrid.
Christian Pulisic has officially arrived after signed a pre-contract deal before the ban was enforced, but the man who signed him, Maurizio Sarri, has departed.
Frank Lampard has replaced Italian boss Sarri and must get the best out of his current crop, having accepted the transfer ban is unlikely to be overturned.
Chelsea will play in the Champions League this season – a big test for Lampard in his first season managing a top-flight club.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Chelsea’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Chelsea fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
August
11: Manchester United v Chelsea – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
14: UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea v Liverpool – 8:00pm, live on BT Sport
Liverpool v Chelsea preview: How to watch on TV and live stream
18: Chelsea v Leicester – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
24: Norwich v Chelsea – 12:30pm, live on BT Sport
31: Chelsea v Sheffield United
September
14: Chelsea v Wolves
22: Chelsea v Liverpool – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
28: Chelsea v Brighton
October
5: Southampton v Chelsea
19: Chelsea v Newcastle
26: Burnley v Chelsea
November
2: Watford v Chelsea
9: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
23: Manchester City v Chelsea
30: Chelsea v West Ham
December
4: Chelsea v Aston Villa
7: Everton v Chelsea
14: Chelsea v Bournemouth
21: Tottenham v Chelsea
26: Chelsea v Southampton
28: Arsenal v Chelsea
January
1: Brighton v Chelsea
11: Chelsea v Burnley
18: Newcastle United v Chelsea
22: Chelsea v Arsenal
February
1: Leicester v Chelsea
8: Chelsea v Manchester United
22: Chelsea v Tottenham
29: Bournemouth v Chelsea
March
7: Chelsea v Everton
14: Aston Villa v Chelsea
21: Chelsea v Manchester City
April
4: West Ham v Chelsea
11: Chelsea v Watford
18: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
25: Sheffield United v Chelsea
May
2: Chelsea v Norwich
9: Liverpool v Chelsea
17: Chelsea v Wolves
Chelsea kit 2019/20
Chelsea released their new home kit at the beginning of May and used Eden Hazard as the face of the launch.
Yet Hazard was then sold to Real Madrid, meaning the Blues’ marketing team were left rather red faced.
Chelsea debuted their home kit on the last game of the 2018/19 season against Watford.
And we’ve now got a glimpse of their away kit too.
Check out the first pictures of the new Chelsea kit for 2019/20.
Take a look behind the scenes on set at our video shoot for the new @nikefootball home kit, which we’ll be wearing against Watford today! ?#ITSACHELSEATHING pic.twitter.com/KK8HRumRza
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2019
Chelsea transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) – Undisclosed
OUT
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – £88m
Ola Aina (Torino) – Undisclosed
Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) – Undisclosed
Gary Cahill – Released
Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) – End of loan
Nathan Baxter (Ross County) – Loan
Todd Kane (QPR) – Free
Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham) – Loan
Matt Miazga (Reading) – Loan
Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig) – Loan
Luke McCormick (Shrewsbury) – Loan
Marcin Bulka (PSG) – Free
Check out our Chelsea transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.
How to watch Chelsea games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Chelsea stadium guide
Name: Stamford Bridge
Capacity: 41,631
Location: London
Year opened: 1905
Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards
Chelsea 2019/20 season preview
