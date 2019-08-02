Accessibility Links

Borussia Monchengladbach v Chelsea: How to watch pre-season friendly on TV and live stream

Borussia Monchengladbach and Chelsea go head-to-head in a pre-season friendly this weekend

Chelsea are preparing for their final pre-season friendly ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The Blues experienced a wild 5-3 victory over Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday evening, and will hope for a more controlled display to round off their warm-up clashes.

Christian Pulisic scored his first two goals for Chelsea while returning man Michy Batshuayi also got on the scoresheet.

Frank Lampard has given his whole squad a fair chance to impress given the club’s transfer embargo, but his team selection on Saturday is likely to be his strongest.

Borussia Mönchengladbach will provide a stern test for the Blues on their home turf after finishing fifth in the Bundesliga last season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Borussia Monchengladbach v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Monchengladbach v Chelsea game?

Monchengladbach v Chelsea will kick off at 4:00pm on Saturday 3rd August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Monchengladbach v Chelsea

You can live stream the match via Chelsea TV on the official club website and a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The Chelsea TV channel on Sky shut down at the end of June 2019 with the focus shifting to online content.

