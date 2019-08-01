Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV?

Lewis Hamilton will be desperate to bounce back from a nightmare race in Germany and claim the Hungarian Grand Prix title on Sunday.

Advertisement

It’s a quick turnaround for the f1 teams as they all head from Hockenheim to the Hungaroring.

Mercedes lead the F1 Constructors’ Championship comfortably but Hamilton, who has a 41-point lead over team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the Drivers’ title battle, will want a win here.

Max Verstappen once again showed his class last time out but can the Red Bull put in another race-winning performance?

Meanwhile, Ferrari’s miserable season continues and they will hope to get on the podiums in Hungary to kick-start the second half of the campaign.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Hungarian Grand Prix

Live from Hungaroring, Mogyorod

Practice: Friday 2nd August – Saturday 3rd August

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 3rd August

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 2:00pm

Qualifying highlights: 6:30pm (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 4th August

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 1:10pm

Race: 2:10pm

Highlights: 7:00pm (Channel 4)

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.