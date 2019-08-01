UFC Fight Night: How to watch Covington v Lawler – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

UFC Fight Night sees a welterweight clash between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler headline in Newark, New Jeysey.

Ex-UFC Welterweight champion Lawler is looking to turn his career around after three defeats in his last four outings.

The 37-year-old faces Covington, a battle-hardened fighter who was stripped of his UFC Welterweight title he won in 2018.

Covington is desperate to get back into the title mix and needs a win here to prove his credentials.

What time does UFC Fight Night start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card – including Covington v Lawler – will start at 8:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 3rd August.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 6:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 3rd August.

Where is UFC Fight Night held?

UFC Fight Night will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, USA.

The arena can hold up to 18,700 spectators and is usually used for athletics and ice hockey.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from midnight on Sunday (PreLims) and 2:00am (Main Card) into the early hours of Sunday morning.