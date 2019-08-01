Tottenham v Inter: How to watch International Champions Cup on TV and live stream

Tottenham face Inter in their final pre-season friendly before the Premier League kicks off – and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be keen on a strong performance.

Spurs have added to their squad in the form of Tanguy Ndombele and have designs on winning a trophy this season.

The north London club clash with Antonio Conte’s Inter at their home ground in Tottenham.

And Inter themselves will be desperate for a morale boost after failing to beat Manchester United, PSG or Juventus this summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Inter game on TV and online.

What time is the Tottenham v Inter game?

Tottenham v Inter will kick off at 3:06pm UK time on Sunday 4th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Inter

Premier Sport are showing exclusive live coverage of Tottenham v Inter.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Spurs have enjoyed a strong summer and will have their full-strength side available for the clash at Tottenham Stadium.

It will therefore be interesting to see how Mauricio Pochettino’s men deal with an Antonio Conte side that will be well drilled by the Italian.

Conte won the Premier League with Chelsea back in 2017 and was renowned for his pragmatic approach to matches.

Inter are still finding their feet under the 50-year-old and this could work in Spurs’ favour.

Don’t expect the hosts to go all-out for a win though. They face Aston Villa, Manchester City, Newcastle and Arsenal in the opening stages of the new domestic season. What they don’t need right now is injuries.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Inter

